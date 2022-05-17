English
    Neutral Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 350: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Bandhan Bank with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated May 14, 2022.

    May 17, 2022 / 07:36 AM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Bandhan Bank


    BANDHAN reported a strong 4QFY22, with a PAT of INR19b (significant beat), led by robust NII and negligible provisions. CE (including NPA) improved to 95% in Mar’22 from 92% in Dec’21. Excluding NPA, CE improved to 99% in Mar’22. Asset quality saw a sharp improvement, with GNPA/NNPA down 435bp/135bp QoQ to 6.5%/1.7%, while PCR stood healthy ~75%. SMA overdue in the MFI book too moderated to 6.5% from ~11% in 3QFY22. The management has demonstrated a healthy progress in improving asset quality, while business growth has picked up sharply.


    Outlook


    We raise our FY23/FY24 earnings estimate sharply by 23%/17%, factoring in lower credit cost and a recovery in growth. We maintain our Neutral rating.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 17, 2022 07:36 am
