Neutral Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 270: Motilal Oswal

Bandhan Bank (BANDHAN) has been taking it on the chin as the bank continuously cleanses its balance sheet with EEB stress pool moderating to INR95b (17.6% of EEB loans) in 2QFY23 from a peak of INR195b (36.1% of EEB loans) in 2QFY22, while its restructured book has dissolved completely. -SMA book though remains elevated, has moderated to 13.1% from a peak of 37.1% in 1QFY22. We note that slippages in 2QFY23 formed ~78% of the SMA book in 1QFY23 and thus we expect slippages to remain elevated over 3QFY23/4QFY23. While the bank is carrying a healthy coverage that includes potential recoveries, any timing mismatch in recoveries may severely impact the credit cost trajectory and keep provisions elevated as a bulk of recoveries is likely over 4QFY23/1QFY24. We note that credit cost in the MFI business tends to demonstrate severe volatility during stressful periods but cycles are generally shorter and earnings recovery is fairly sharp. Over FY20-22, BANDHAN’s RoE plummeted to 0.7% from 23% but we estimate equally quick recovery with RoE’s trending from ~1% to 21% over FY22-24E.

We cut our FY23/FY24 PAT estimates by 18%/12% and revise our TP to INR270 (based on 1.9x FY24E BV). Retain Neutral as we await more clarity from its 3QFY23 results even as we believe that post recent ~30% correction, the downside is limited.

