    Neutral Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 265: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Bandhan Bank with a target price of Rs 265 in its research report dated May 20, 2023.

    May 24, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Bandhan Bank

    Bandhan Bank (BANDHAN) reported a healthy 4QFY23, characterized by improving NII, declining provisions, and a superior asset quality. Margin improved 80bp QoQ to 7.3%, led by 14% QoQ growth in advances and lower slippages. Advances grew 11% YoY (14% QoQ) to INR1.05t, led by a healthy 16% QoQ growth in the non-MFI portfolio. The MFI book also showed a steady momentum with a QoQ growth of 7%, primarily focusing on diversifying the geographical mix. CASA ratio improved 291bp QoQ to ~39%. GNPA/NNPA ratios improved 228bp/69bp QoQ to 4.9%/1.2%, enabled by ARC sale, with PCR improving slightly to ~77%. Excluding NPA, CE improved 50bp QoQ to 98.5%, while SMAs in the MFI book dipped to 5.6% from 8.1% in 3QFY23.

    Outlook

    We estimate RoA/RoE to recover to 2.5%/~21% in FY25. We reiterate our Neutral stance on the stock with a TP of INR265.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 24, 2023 11:36 am