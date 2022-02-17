English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 2320: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Balkrishna Industries with a target price of Rs 2320 in its research report dated February 15, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 17, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Balkrishna Industries


    IPCA’s 3QFY22 earnings was lower than our estimate. The reduced business in Sartans and muted business in the UK outweighed the robust performance in the Domestic Formulation (DF) segment. We cut our EPS estimate by 11%/10%/10% for FY22E/FY23E/FY24E to factor in: a) a gradual recovery in Losartan offtake, b) delay in product approvals in the UK market, c) higher raw material cost, and d) increased logistics cost.



    Outlook


    Current valuations fairly reflect its industry-leading margin, FCF, and capital efficiencies. It currently trades at a P/E multiple of 25.6x/22.9x FY23E/FY24E EPS. Valuing BIL at 25x Mar’24E EPS (at a 25%/80% premium to its five/10-year average P/E), we arrive at our TP of INR2,320. We maintain our Neutral rating.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info on Trent


    At 13:55 hrs Balkrishna Industries was quoting at Rs 2,006.05, up Rs 3.25, or 0.16 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,056.40 and an intraday low of Rs 1,980.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 16,777 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 16,372 shares, an increase of 2.47 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 5.80 percent or Rs 123.30 at Rs 2,002.80.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,724.40 and 52-week low Rs 1,516.80 on 23 September, 2021 and 23 February, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 26.37 percent below its 52-week high and 32.26 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 38,780.39 crore.


     For all recommendations reportclick here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Balkrishna Industries #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 03:03 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.