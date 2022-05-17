 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Neutral Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 2120: Motilal Oswal

May 17, 2022 / 07:37 AM IST

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Balkrishna Industries with a target price of Rs 2120 in its research report dated May 15, 2022.

BIL’s 4QFY22 operating performance was better than expected, despite a greater freight cost, due to higher than estimated price hikes. Near term headwinds are many (higher input and freight cost and a weak EUR:INR), which will keep its performance under check. We upgrade our FY23E/FY24E EPS by 7.5%/4% to account for higher volumes and realizations.

We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR2,120 per share (~22x Jun’24E EPS).

first published: May 17, 2022 07:37 am
