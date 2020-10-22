172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|neutral-bajaj-finance-target-of-rs-3350-motilal-oswal-5999551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 3350: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Bajaj Finance with a target price of Rs 3350 in its research report dated October 21, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Bajaj Finance


Bajaj Finance (BAF)’s 2QFY21 PAT declined ~36% YoY to INR9.6b (2% miss). NII beat of 2%, coupled with opex beat of 3%, led to 4% PPoP beat. With INR17b credit costs, BAF continued to build on its provision buffer – its standard asset provisions of 3.7% are now among the highest in our NBFC coverage universe. For 1HFY21, PPoP grew 20% YoY; however, PBT declined 32% YoY due to COVID-related provisioning. GNPA declined ~37bp QoQ to 1.03%, aided by high write-offs of INR4.7b and net recoveries. Adjusted for the impact of the Supreme Court order, GNPA/NNPA would have been higher by 31bp/19bp. The company declared a Stage 2 loan ratio of 8% (effective stress pool, in our view). BAF reiterated loan loss provision guidance of INR60–63b for FY21 (MOFSLe of INR64b).


Outlook


We reduce our FY22 credit cost estimate to 2.2% (from 3.3%), resulting in an upgrade in FY21/FY22E EPS estimates by 6%/15%. Maintain Neutral, with target price of INR3,350 (4.2x Sep’ FY22 BV).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 07:17 pm

tags #Bajaj Finance #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations

