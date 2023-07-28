Neutral Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 5150: Motilal Oswal

neutral

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto (BJAUT) posted lower EBITDA margin (-30bp QoQ) at 19.0% (vs. est. 19.5%) due to unfavorable mix as the share of commuter segment rose during the marriage season in 1QFY24. Despite volume recovery and stable RM, we project EBITDA margin to remain rangebound over next few quarters due to weak mix-driven ramp-up in Chetak volumes and recovery in exports.

Outlook

We maintain our FY24E EPS while marginally upgrade our FY25E EPS by 2.6% to factor in higher other income. We reiterate our Neutral rating with a TP of INR5,150 (based on 16x Sep’25E Consolidated EPS).

