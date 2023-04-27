 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Neutral Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4400: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
Apr 27, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 4400 in its research report dated April 25, 2023.

Neutral

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto (BJAUT) reported better-than-estimated EBITDA margin of 19.3% (nine-quarter high) driven by better product mix. However, we do not expect any material margin expansion in the coming quarters as this largely reflects the benefits of Fx and improved mix. Over the next two quarters, BJAUT has three catalysts for growth: a) Chetak EV ramp-up to 10k/month from Jun’23, b) Triumph product launch, and c) potential recovery in exports.

Outlook

We raise our FY24E/FY25E EPS by 7%/8% to factor in a sustained recovery in domestic 2W/3W volumes and better product mix. We reiterate our Neutral rating with a TP of INR4,400 (based on 16x Mar’25E Consol. EPS).

