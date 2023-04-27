English
    Neutral Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4400: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 4400 in its research report dated April 25, 2023.

    April 27, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Bajaj Auto

    Bajaj Auto (BJAUT) reported better-than-estimated EBITDA margin of 19.3% (nine-quarter high) driven by better product mix. However, we do not expect any material margin expansion in the coming quarters as this largely reflects the benefits of Fx and improved mix. Over the next two quarters, BJAUT has three catalysts for growth: a) Chetak EV ramp-up to 10k/month from Jun’23, b) Triumph product launch, and c) potential recovery in exports.


    Outlook

    We raise our FY24E/FY25E EPS by 7%/8% to factor in a sustained recovery in domestic 2W/3W volumes and better product mix. We reiterate our Neutral rating with a TP of INR4,400 (based on 16x Mar’25E Consol. EPS).

    first published: Apr 27, 2023 05:14 pm