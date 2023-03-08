Neutral Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4150: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bajaj Auto

We met with the management of Bajaj Auto (BJAUT) to receive updates on its existing businesses, new growth drivers, and EV plans. While export volumes are bottoming out and likely to recover only from 2QFY24E, its entry in Brazil and the upcoming Triumph launch are the new growth drivers. BJAUT’s EV plans are gathering momentum with the recent launch of low-speed 2Ws under Yulu brand as well as the upcoming e-3W launches. However, the management cautioned on commodity cost inflation that is gaining in strength from the lows of 3QFY23.



Outlook

At 15.4x/14x FY24E/FY25E consolidated EPS, the stock’s valuation fairly reflects the expected recovery as well as the risk from EVs. BJAUT’s dividend yield of 5.0-5.5% should support the stock. We reiterate our Neutral rating with a TP of INR4,150 (premised on 16x Dec-24E consolidated EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Broker Research