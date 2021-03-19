Neutral Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 3875: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto (BJAUT)'s board has approved a new dividend policy that links dividend payout to the level of cash/cash equivalents, in turn increasing the payout to 90% of PAT (against 50% payout in the old policy). Considering a) strong operating cashflows, b) limited avenues to deploy cash on the books, and c) declining yields on treasure, this is a step in the right direction and could lead to a rerating.



Outlook

Valuations at 18x/17x FY22/FY23E consol. EPS largely captures the strong growth momentum. Maintain Neutral, with TP of INR3,875 (~18x Mar'23 consol EPS).

