Neutral Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 3875: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 3875 in its research report dated March 18, 2021.

March 19, 2021 / 12:01 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto (BJAUT)'s board has approved a new dividend policy that links dividend payout to the level of cash/cash equivalents, in turn increasing the payout to 90% of PAT (against 50% payout in the old policy). Considering a) strong operating cashflows, b) limited avenues to deploy cash on the books, and c) declining yields on treasure, this is a step in the right direction and could lead to a rerating.



Outlook


Valuations at 18x/17x FY22/FY23E consol. EPS largely captures the strong growth momentum. Maintain Neutral, with TP of INR3,875 (~18x Mar'23 consol EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Mar 19, 2021 12:01 pm

