Neutral Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 3300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto (BJAUT)’s operating performance was impacted by the reversal of 1QFY21 MEIS incentives, adjusted for which performance was in-line. BJAUT has levers for both the near term (3W recovery) and long term (premiumization and exports), which are fairly reflected in the current valuations. We change our EPS for FY21/FY22E by -5%/3% to factor in higher volumes, high RM cost, and improved operating efficiency. Maintain Neutral.

Outlook

Valuations at 19.1x/15.2x FY21/FY22E consol. EPS largely capture the strong recovery from 2HFY21 and beyond. Maintain Neutral, with TP of INR3,300.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.