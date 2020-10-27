Neutral Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 3300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 3300 in its research report dated October 22, 2020.
Motilal Oswal 's research report on Bajaj Auto
Bajaj Auto (BJAUT)’s operating performance was impacted by the reversal of 1QFY21 MEIS incentives, adjusted for which performance was in-line. BJAUT has levers for both the near term (3W recovery) and long term (premiumization and exports), which are fairly reflected in the current valuations. We change our EPS for FY21/FY22E by -5%/3% to factor in higher volumes, high RM cost, and improved operating efficiency. Maintain Neutral.
Outlook
Valuations at 19.1x/15.2x FY21/FY22E consol. EPS largely capture the strong recovery from 2HFY21 and beyond. Maintain Neutral, with TP of INR3,300.
