Neutral Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 2960: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto (BJAUT)’s operating performance was driven by the mix, Fx, and lower other expenses, supporting our view that the company has several levers to protect its margins. 80–85% demand recovery in July for both India (ex-3W) and exports is encouraging.

Outlook

We upgrade our EPS for FY21/FY22E by 2% on lower RM and operating cost. Maintain Neutral.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.