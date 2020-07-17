App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 02:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 2895: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 2895 in its research report dated July 08, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Bajaj Auto


Bajaj Auto’s (BJAUT) FY20 annual report highlights the potential impact of COVID-19 on demand with weakness continuing at least till 1HFY21. The company expects the Super-sports segment to grow in FY21. Also, BJAUT expects the premiumization trend to continue in the long run. The company is well positioned with its portfolio of Husqvarna, KTM, Dominar, Pulsar and the planned Triumph launch. Its competitive positioning in both domestic motorcycles and 3Ws was broadly stable in FY20, however, it lost share in 3W exports from India. Overall, share of exports from Africa increased 6pp to 53%; however, the company witnessed a similar decline in share from South Asia and the Middle East (ME). In FY20, BJAUT started granting employee stock options (ESOPs). Interestingly, BJAUT’s ESOP Trust would be buying stocks from the open market for giving shares on exercise of ESOPs.



Outlook


Valuations at 17.3x/15.9x FY21/FY22E consol. EPS is a fair reflection of the tepid earnings growth expectation as well as near-term volume weakness. With outlook over the next 6-9 months remaining challenging due to the impact of COVID-19 as well as BS-VI related cost inflation, we estimate BJAUT’s EPS to decline at 3.5% CAGR over FY20-22E. Maintain Neutral with TP of INR2,895 (16x Jun’22E consol. EPS v/s 10-year average P/E of 17.3x).




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 17, 2020 02:32 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations

