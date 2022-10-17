English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 4100: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Avenue Supermarts with a target price of Rs 4100 in its research report dated October October 16, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 17, 2022 / 10:22 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Avenue Supermarts


    Avenue Supermarts (DMART) posted an EBITDA/Adj. PAT growth of 33%/ 30% YoY (11%/14% miss), respectively, in 2QFY23. Revenue per store was up 9% YoY/10% v/s pre-Covid, but revenue/sqft was still 10% below pre-Covid level of 2QFY20 due to higher store size and inflationary pressure seen in non-food category. However, store additions remained strong and DMART added eight stores during the quarter. Lower footfalls, weak demand in the non-food (discretionary) category and higher store size impacted store productivity adversely in 2QFY23, but revenue per store recovered to 10% above pre-Covid level. We factor in our FY22-24E EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 45%/51%, with a 19% footfall CAGR.



    Outlook


    We value the company at 50x EV/EBITDA on FY24E basis and maintain our Neutral rating, with a TP of INR4,100 , given its rich valuation.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Avenue Supermarts - 171022 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Avenue Supermarts #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 10:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.