    Neutral Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 3500: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Avenue Supermarts with a target price of Rs 3500 in its research report dated May 15, 2022.

    May 17, 2022 / 07:37 AM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Avenue Supermarts


    Avenue Supermarts (DMART)’s EBITDA grew 21% YoY driven by aggressive store expansion (21 stores in 4QFY22) and healthy cost optimization, following a weak SSSG that softened revenue growth. Despite the stock correcting more than 35% since its peak, the valuation remains expensive. Further, management commentary remains mixed as it points to robust recovery in Mar’22 but raises concerns of a shift in ecommerce along with an adverse impact of inflation-led consumption.


    Outlook


    We factor in FY22-24E EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 45%/49% (on consol. basis) with a strong 17% footprint CAGR, but maintain our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR3,500.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 17, 2022 07:37 am
