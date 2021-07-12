Neutral Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 3220: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Avenue Supermarts

The revenue recovery in DMART has been much better than that during the previous lockdown, growing 33% YoY (13% below pre-COVID levels). Gross margin declined by 110bp YoY, despite the base quarter having seen a severe impact on the margin accretive Discretionary category due to COVID-19. We have largely maintained our estimates and expect a buoyant recovery from 2QFY22 onwards, factoring in 24% revenue/PAT CAGR over FY20-23E. We see a limited upside given the rich valuations. We maintain our Neutral rating.

Outlook

We value DMART at 52x FY23E EV/EBITDA (which is around its average multiple of ~57x). We retain our Neutral rating and TP of INR3,220 per share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More