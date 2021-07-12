MARKET NEWS

Neutral Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 3220: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Avenue Supermarts with a target price of Rs 3220 in its research report dated july 11, 2021.

July 12, 2021 / 03:38 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Avenue Supermarts


The revenue recovery in DMART has been much better than that during the previous lockdown, growing 33% YoY (13% below pre-COVID levels). Gross margin declined by 110bp YoY, despite the base quarter having seen a severe impact on the margin accretive Discretionary category due to COVID-19. We have largely maintained our estimates and expect a buoyant recovery from 2QFY22 onwards, factoring in 24% revenue/PAT CAGR over FY20-23E. We see a limited upside given the rich valuations. We maintain our Neutral rating.



Outlook


We value DMART at 52x FY23E EV/EBITDA (which is around its average multiple of ~57x). We retain our Neutral rating and TP of INR3,220 per share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Avenue Supermarts #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Jul 12, 2021 03:38 pm

