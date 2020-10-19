172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|neutral-avenue-supermarts-target-of-rs-2100-motilal-oswal-5981281.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 2100 : Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Avenue Supermarts with a target price of Rs 2100 in its research report dated October 18, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Avenue Supermarts


DMart has witnessed sequential revenue recovery (up 37% QoQ) with consistent MoM growth in 2QFY21. However, numbers are still weak YoY (down 11%) with -12.5% SSSG. Gross Margin has improved, but is still down 90bp YoY due to lower mix of the margin-accretive discretionary business. -DMart added six stores in 2QFY21 despite the economic headwinds. We have marginally tweaked our numbers for FY21E/FY22E, factoring in 2%/41% revenue growth and EBITDA growth of -13%/59%, which reflects gradual recovery from 3QFY21.


Outlook


Thus, we value DMart at ~20% discount to its three-year average EV/EBITDA multiple of 54x, implying 6% upside. We retain our Neutral recommendation.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 19, 2020 11:45 am

#Avenue Supermarts #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations

