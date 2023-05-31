Neutral AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 830: Motilal Oswal

neutral

Motilal Oswal's research report on AU Small Finance Bank

AUBANK’s stock has delivered healthy returns of 40% over the past two months, particularly after the RBI approved the re-appointment of Mr. Sanjay Agarwal as MD and CEO of the bank. Although we see a robust growth opportunity for the bank in the long term and believe the stock can be a compounder if the bank continues to execute well, near-term growth opportunities are fairly priced in after the recent outperformance. Loan growth is likely to remain steady at a 28% CAGR, aided by sustained traction in key business verticals (Vehicle & MSME), along with a scale-up in new lending segments such as Housing Loans, Credit Cards, etc. However, given the thrust on physical expansion, continued tech investments and potential NIM compression, we estimate AUBANK to deliver RoA of 1.8-1.9% in FY24/25. We expect a 28% earnings CAGR over FY23-25E v/s 37% over FY18-23.



Outlook

While the management has shown strong execution prowess and we believe the long-term growth story remains intact, we find the current risk-reward unattractive after the recent stock performance. We, thus, downgrade the rating to Neutral with a TP of INR830 (premised on 3.7x FY25E BV; 24x FY25E EPS).

