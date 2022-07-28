English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Asian Paints; target of Rs 3170: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Asian Paints with a target price of Rs 3170 in its research report dated July 26, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 28, 2022 / 08:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Asian Paints


    The momentum witnessed in Feb-Mar’22 sustained in 1QFY23, leading to a 10-12% beat in sales/EBITDA/PAT v/s our expectations. EBITDA margin was in line with our forecasts and as expected (highlighted in our channel check note) was supported by ongoing mix improvements, even as commodity cost pressures sustained at higher levels in 1QFY23. The current valuations (~50.9x FY24E P/E) fully capture the upside over the next one-year. We maintain our Neutral rating.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR3,170 per share (50x Jun’24E EPS).

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Asian Paints - 270722 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Asian Paints #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 08:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.