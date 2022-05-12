English
    Neutral Asian Paints; target of Rs 3120: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Asian Paints with a target price of Rs 3120 in its research report dated May 10, 2022.

    May 12, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Asian Paints


    Demand has been fairly resilient, with 8% volume growth in 4QFY22, despite a cumulative price increase of ~20% in FY22. In Tier I and II cities, the price rise has been absorbed, but there has been some impact on demand in smaller cities. The impact of raw material inflation in 4QFY22 was lower than our estimate. However, the management said APNT is witnessing a 5-7% sequential increase in its raw material basket against which it is taking a 2% price increase in May'22 and Jun'22.



    Outlook


    The current valuations of ~54.4x FY24E PE fully capture the upside over the next one-year. We maintain our Neutral rating.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



