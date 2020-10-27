Neutral Asian Paints; target of Rs 1980: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Asian Paints

Asian Paints (APNT) witnessed consistent MoM demand improvement in 2QFY21. This augurs well for growth in 2HFY21 unless a second wave of COVID plays spoilsport. With stable material cost as well as currency, elevated margins also appear likely to sustain over the next few quarters. However, valuations of 58.4x FY22E EPS appear to be fully capturing the growth revival. This is despite assuming 20% PBT growth and 21.5% PAT growth in FY22E, nearly 3x the PBT CAGR over FY16-FY21E. Maintain Neutral.

Outlook

Valuing the company at 50x Sep’22E EPS, we get a TP of INR1,980, 6% downside to CMP. Maintain Neutral.

