172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|neutral-asian-paints-target-of-rs-1980-motilal-oswal-6024141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Asian Paints; target of Rs 1980: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Asian Paints with a target price of Rs 1980 in its research report dated October 22, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Asian Paints


Asian Paints (APNT) witnessed consistent MoM demand improvement in 2QFY21. This augurs well for growth in 2HFY21 unless a second wave of COVID plays spoilsport. With stable material cost as well as currency, elevated margins also appear likely to sustain over the next few quarters. However, valuations of 58.4x FY22E EPS appear to be fully capturing the growth revival. This is despite assuming 20% PBT growth and 21.5% PAT growth in FY22E, nearly 3x the PBT CAGR over FY16-FY21E. Maintain Neutral.


Outlook


Valuing the company at 50x Sep’22E EPS, we get a TP of INR1,980, 6% downside to CMP. Maintain Neutral.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 06:59 pm

tags #Asian Paints #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.