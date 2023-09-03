English
    Neutral Apar Industries; target of Rs 5054: YES Securities

    YES Securities recommended Neutral rating on Apar Industries with a target price of Rs 5054 in its research report dated August 24 2023.

    Broker Research
    September 03, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST
    Neutral

    YES Securities' research report on Apar Industries

    We attended the analyst meet of Apar Industries. Management sounded optimistic on the back of strong infrastructure spending in domestic market, its diversified footprint in export market and high market share in key growth segments. The company continues to focus to stay within the top 3 position in each business segment. It expects continued benefit from higher premium conductor sales in the domestic market and standard product sales in premium export markets which augurs well from both revenue growth and margin standpoint. The key themes of renewable energy, electrification, decarbonization, infrastructure spending, China +1, 5G rollout, etc will translate into a strong opportunity pipeline for the coming 5-10 years.


    Outlook

    At CMP, the stock trades at a P/E of 30x/21x and EV/EBITDA of 15x/12x for FY24E/FY25E. We maintain our NEUTRAL rating on the stock with a revised TP of Rs5,054. We assign it a target multiple of 22x FY25E based on the strong pipeline and near-term visibility for both Conductors and Cables, both in India and overseas.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Broker Research
    first published: Sep 3, 2023 11:57 am

