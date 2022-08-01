Neutral Apar Industries; target of Rs 1172: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on Apar Industries

Apar Industries Ltd (APR) reported highest-ever quarterly revenue, primarily led by the Conductors segment (up 128% YoY). Conductors revenue growth was largely driven by higher volumes (up 64%), metal prices and improved share of higher value products (47% vs 44% in Q1FY22). Other segments such as Specialty Oils and Lubricants (up 28% YoY) and Cables (up 60% YoY) too witnessed healthy growth. Margins expanded by 54bps/191bps YoY/QoQ owing to operating leverage. Going forward management expects strong traction in India on the back of a capex-oriented budget, focus on railways, defence outlay, etc. On the international front, markets such as North America, Europe, Australia, GCC, etc. are expected to witness robust demand as well. We like the company given its global leadership position, robust prospects of value- added products, strong positioning across product categories and consistent dividend pay-out. At CMP, the stock is trading at a P/E of 12.5x/11.5x and EV/EBITDA of 5.8x/5.0x for FY23E/24E. We revise our FY23/FY24 EPS estimates upward by 72%/73% respectively factoring in a) margin tailwinds, b) improving premiumization and c) robust Cables segment performance.



Outlook

However, give the recent run-up in the stock price we downgrade it to NEUTRAL (previously BUY) with a TP of Rs1,172 based on 12x FY24E EPS.

