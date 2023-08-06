Neutral Ambuja Cements; target of Rs 450: Motilal Oswal

Neutral

Motilal Oswal's research report on Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements (ACEM) has announced acquisition of a majority stake (56.74%) in Sanghi Industries (SNGI) at an enterprise value of INR50b. ACEM is also making an open offer for a 26% additional stake to the shareholders of SNGI at a price of INR114.22, at 8% premium to SNGI’s closing price as of 3 rd Aug’23. This acquisition will be funded through internal accruals. This deal would depend on CCI clearance and other regulatory approvals. SNGI has a single location integrated cement plant in Kutch, Gujarat having clinker/cement capacity of 6.6mtpa/6.1mtpa. SNGI has ‘A grade’ marine limestone reserves of 1b tons spread over ~1,500 hectares with lease upto CY46. The plant is equipped with 100% captive power of 130MW (thermal power plant) and 13MW of WHRS. The plant also has a captive jetty and fleet of bulk cement carriers for cement transportation through sea route.

Outlook

We maintain our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR450, valued at 15x FY25E EV/EBITDA.

