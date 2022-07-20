Neutral Ambuja Cements; target of Rs 350: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Ambuja Cements

ACEM's 2QCY22 earnings beat our estimates on lower-than-estimated variable costs. EBITDA and EBITDA/t beat our estimates by 13% and 12%, respectively. Adjusted profit, at INR8.5b, was 13% above our estimate. The company is adding grinding capacity of 1.5mtpa/7mtpa in the North/East India. It is also increasing its WHRS capacity to 87MW from 6.5MW at present. We largely maintain our CY22/CY23 earnings estimates. Valuation at 15.2x CY23E EV/EBITDA (v/s its 10-year historical average of 13x) appear expensive. Recent outperformance of the stock has been supported by ongoing corporate action (acquisition of Holcim's stake in ACEM by the Adani Group and will be followed by an open offer). We maintain our Neutral rating.



Outlook

We expect ACEM's EBITDA/profit to grow at 2%/4% CAGR over CY21-23. The stock trades at 15.2x CY23E EV/EBITDA (v/s its 10-year average one-year forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 13x). We value ACEM at 13x Mar'24 EV/EBITDA and assign a 10% holding company discount for its holding in ACC to arrive at our TP of INR350. We maintain our Neutral rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Ambuja Cements - 200722 - moti