    Neutral Ambuja Cements; target of Rs 350: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Ambuja Cements with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated July 19, 2022.

    July 20, 2022 / 01:32 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Ambuja Cements


    ACEM's 2QCY22 earnings beat our estimates on lower-than-estimated variable costs. EBITDA and EBITDA/t beat our estimates by 13% and 12%, respectively. Adjusted profit, at INR8.5b, was 13% above our estimate. The company is adding grinding capacity of 1.5mtpa/7mtpa in the North/East India. It is also increasing its WHRS capacity to 87MW from 6.5MW at present. We largely maintain our CY22/CY23 earnings estimates. Valuation at 15.2x CY23E EV/EBITDA (v/s its 10-year historical average of 13x) appear expensive. Recent outperformance of the stock has been supported by ongoing corporate action (acquisition of Holcim's stake in ACEM by the Adani Group and will be followed by an open offer). We maintain our Neutral rating.



    Outlook


    We expect ACEM's EBITDA/profit to grow at 2%/4% CAGR over CY21-23. The stock trades at 15.2x CY23E EV/EBITDA (v/s its 10-year average one-year forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 13x). We value ACEM at 13x Mar'24 EV/EBITDA and assign a 10% holding company discount for its holding in ACC to arrive at our TP of INR350. We maintain our Neutral rating on the stock.


    Tags: #Ambuja Cements #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 01:32 pm
