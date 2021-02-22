English
Neutral Ambuja Cements; target of Rs 275: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Ambuja Cements with a target price of Rs 275 in its research report dated February 19, 2021.

February 22, 2021 / 03:47 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Ambuja Cements


ACEM’s 4QCY20 result highlights gradual normalization of fixed costs curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Capacity constraints resulted in below industry growth in volumes at 8% YoY. Commissioning of Marwar-Mundwa capacity (in 2QCY21) should help volume grow in line with the industry at 11% CAGR over CY20-22E. We, however, maintain our Neutral rating due to weak growth visibility beyond CY22.



Outlook


Valuation at 10.3x CY22E EV-to-EBITDA seems fair. We maintain our Neutral rating. We value ACEM at INR275/share, based on 10x CY22E EV-to-EBITDA, but offer a 10% holding company discount for its stake in ACC.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Ambuja Cements #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Feb 22, 2021 03:47 pm

