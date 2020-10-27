Neutral Ambuja Cements; target of Rs 235: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Ambuja Cements with a target price of Rs 235 in its research report dated October 22, 2020.
Motilal Oswal 's research report on Ambuja Cements
Ambuja Cements' (ACEM) 3QCY20 results highlight the strong rebound in volumes and benefits of fixed cost reduction. EBITDA grew 55% YoY (on a low base), with EBITDA/t of INR1,200/t - the highest reported over the last 10 years in the seasonally weak 3Q. ACEM announced interim dividend of INR17/share amounting to INR33.8b (~60% of cash pile), implying 7% dividend yield. However, this is only a one-time dividend. We expect dividends to revert to usual level of ~INR3/share. We broadly maintain our estimates and Neutral rating.
Outlook
We value ACEM at INR235/share based on 9x CY22E EV/EBITDA, but take a 10% holding company discount for its stake in ACC. We maintain Neutral.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.