Neutral Ambuja Cements; target of Rs 235: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements' (ACEM) 3QCY20 results highlight the strong rebound in volumes and benefits of fixed cost reduction. EBITDA grew 55% YoY (on a low base), with EBITDA/t of INR1,200/t - the highest reported over the last 10 years in the seasonally weak 3Q. ACEM announced interim dividend of INR17/share amounting to INR33.8b (~60% of cash pile), implying 7% dividend yield. However, this is only a one-time dividend. We expect dividends to revert to usual level of ~INR3/share. We broadly maintain our estimates and Neutral rating.

Outlook

We value ACEM at INR235/share based on 9x CY22E EV/EBITDA, but take a 10% holding company discount for its stake in ACC. We maintain Neutral.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.