Last Updated : Jul 28, 2020 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Ambuja Cements; target of Rs 207: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Ambuja Cements with a target price of Rs 207 in its research report dated July 25, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Ambuja Cements


Ambuja Cements’ (ACEM) 2QCY20 results were a surprise, led by sharp cost reduction owing to significant curtailment in discretionary costs. Volumes declined 29% QoQ due to the COVID-19 led lockdown but EBITDA declined just 1% QoQ. We have raised our CY20 EBITDA/PAT estimates by 17%/20%, after factoring in lower costs for the year. We expect EBITDA to turn positive from the current quarter. However, our CY21 estimates remain largely unchanged as discretionary costs should normalize next year. Maintain Neutral.


Outlook


We value ACEM at 9x CY21E EV/EBITDA and value its stake in ACC at a 10% discount to the target price. We maintain our Neutral rating, with a target price of INR207.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 28, 2020 12:11 pm

tags #Ambuja Cements #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations

