172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|neutral-amara-raja-target-of-rs-739-motilal-oswal-5678611.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Amara Raja; target of Rs 739: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Amara Raja with a target price of Rs 739 in its research report dated August 08, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Amara Raja


AMRJ’s 1QFY21 performance was supported by a better mix (lower OEM sales) and lower lead prices. While aftermarket recovery was good, recently there has been inflation in lead prices (14.6% increase in spot INR prices v/s 1QFY21 average).


Outlook
We have upgraded our FY21/FY22E EPS estimates by 3.5% each to factor in the faster-than-expected replacement recovery and lower depreciation. Maintain Neutral with TP of INR739 (18x Sep’22E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 06:59 pm

tags #Amara Raja #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.