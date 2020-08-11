Neutral Amara Raja; target of Rs 739: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Amara Raja

AMRJ’s 1QFY21 performance was supported by a better mix (lower OEM sales) and lower lead prices. While aftermarket recovery was good, recently there has been inflation in lead prices (14.6% increase in spot INR prices v/s 1QFY21 average).

Outlook

We have upgraded our FY21/FY22E EPS estimates by 3.5% each to factor in the faster-than-expected replacement recovery and lower depreciation. Maintain Neutral with TP of INR739 (18x Sep’22E EPS).

