Neutral Amara Raja; target of Rs 590: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Amara Raja
AMRJ's 4QFY22 earnings were impacted by RM cost inflation, logistical bottleneck in exports, higher competitive intensity, and migration to a stamp grid tech platform in 2W production. The recent moderation in lead prices will aid a margin recovery. Volumes should see good growth across segments in FY23. We largely maintain our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate.
Outlook
However, we cut our P/E multiple to 12x from 14x to account for the recent increase in the risk-free rate and risk due to shift towards EV. We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR590/share (12x Mar'24E EPS).
