Neutral Alkem Laboratories; target of Rs 3810: Motilal Oswal

Neutral

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Alkem Laboratories

Alkem Laboratories (ALKEM) delivered better-than-expected 1QFY24 performance, fueled by superior traction in international markets. ALKEM’s business growth was broad-based within international markets including the US, Chile, the UK, Kazakhstan and the Philippines. We cut our earnings estimates by 7%/1% for FY24/FY25, factoring in: a) unfavorable seasonality effect in domestic formulation (DF) segment, b) increased tax rate, and c) better prospects in bioscience segment as well as in international markets. We value ALKEM at 21x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR3,810. While ALKEM continues to progress well in chronic segment (17-19% of branded generics part of DF sales), the growth prospects of acute segment remain volatile due to seasonality factor. The exports (34% of 1QFY24 sales) have seen healthy uptick from existing products.



Outlook

However, we await new approvals for sustainable growth. Further, the valuation adequately factors in the upside in the earnings. Maintain Neutral.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Alkem Laboratories - 15 -08 - 2023 - moti