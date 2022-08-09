English
    Neutral Alkem Laboraties; target of Rs 3240: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Alkem Laboraties with a target price of Rs 3240 in its research report dated August 05, 2022.

    August 09, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Alkem Laboraties


    ALKEM delivered a lower than expected 1QFY23 earnings, led by a sharp rise in operational cost and increased competition in the US Generics segment. In addition to the Domestic Formulation (DF) segment and US Generics, it is adding Biosimilars and contract development and manufacturing operations (CDMO) as additional growth levers over the next four-to-five years. We cut our FY23/FY24 earnings estimate by 24%/13% to factoring in: a) a sharp price erosion in the US base portfolio, b) considerable increase in marketing and promotional spends in the Branded Generics segment, and c) increased logistics cost. We value ALKEM at 21x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our target price of INR3,240. Considering the moderate earnings CAGR of 3% over FY22-24 and limited upside from a valuation perspective, we downgrade the stock to Neutral.


    Outlook


    We value ALKEM at 21x 12M forward earnings to arrive at price target of INR3,240. Considering moderate CAGR of 3% over FY22-24 and limited upside from valuation perspective, we downgrade to Neutral.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Alkem Laboraties - 080822 - moti

    Tags: #Alkem Laboraties #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 01:31 pm
