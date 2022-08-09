Neutral Alkem Laboraties; target of Rs 3240: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Alkem Laboraties

ALKEM delivered a lower than expected 1QFY23 earnings, led by a sharp rise in operational cost and increased competition in the US Generics segment. In addition to the Domestic Formulation (DF) segment and US Generics, it is adding Biosimilars and contract development and manufacturing operations (CDMO) as additional growth levers over the next four-to-five years. We cut our FY23/FY24 earnings estimate by 24%/13% to factoring in: a) a sharp price erosion in the US base portfolio, b) considerable increase in marketing and promotional spends in the Branded Generics segment, and c) increased logistics cost. We value ALKEM at 21x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our target price of INR3,240. Considering the moderate earnings CAGR of 3% over FY22-24 and limited upside from a valuation perspective, we downgrade the stock to Neutral.

Outlook

We value ALKEM at 21x 12M forward earnings to arrive at price target of INR3,240. Considering moderate CAGR of 3% over FY22-24 and limited upside from valuation perspective, we downgrade to Neutral.

