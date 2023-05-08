Neutral Aditya Birla Fashion; target of Rs 235: Motilal Oswal

Neutral

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion

ABFRL announced the acquisition of TCNS clothing in a two-step deal for a total value of INR29b, i.e., 10% below its current market cap of INR32.2b with INR16.5b of cash payout for 51% stake and 5.4% dilution for the remaining 49% stake. With a relatively low net debt of INR25m, the company's valuation in terms of EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA for FY23E at 2.3x/66.5x. Assuming a recovery to 8% EBITDA margin (Pre IND-AS 116) in FY25E, a middle ground from the current 3.5% and 16% in FY20, TCNS would be valued at 22.6x EV/EBITDA similar to ABFRL’s FY25E EV/EBITDA (pre IND-AS 116) of 22x at the current price.



Outlook

However, the acquisition could potentially have an 18% impact on EPS (i.e., INR0.7 impact on EPS). Subsequently, we revise our rating to Neutral with a TP of INR245.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Aditya Birla Fashion - 08 -05 - 2023 - moti