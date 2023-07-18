English
    Neutral ACC; target of Rs 2000: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on ACC with a target price of Rs 2000 in its research report dated July 17, 2023.

    July 18, 2023 / 07:10 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on ACC

    The key highlights of ACC’s FY23 annual report: 1) Ametha greenfield expansion has been delayed by six to nine months and is now likely to be commissioned in 2QFY24; 2) Environmental clearance was granted for the Salai Banwa split grinding unit in Nov’22 with capacity of 3mtpa; however, there was no comment on the status of the expansion and the commissioning date; 3) It aims to realize cost savings of about INR500/t by increasing green power share, higher usage of alternative fuel and process optimization.

    Outlook

    We value ACC at 11x FY25E EV/EBITDA to arrive at a revised TP of INR2,000 and maintain our Neutral rating on the stock.

