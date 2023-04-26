 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nestle India stuns the Street but valuations may keep investors at bay

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 26, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST

According to Nuvama Institutional Equities, Nestle India has marked a "fabulous start to the year". Motilal Oswal Financial Services calls it a "big beat in a challenging environment"

Morgan Stanley has an Underweight rating on the stock due to the company's relative valuations

Nestle India surprised analysts with its first quarter results for CY2023 with its net profit at Rs 736 crore beating estimates of Rs 674 crore.

Revenue from operations jumped 21.3 percent on-year to Rs 4,830 crore in the March quarter. In fact, the revenue growth was highest in the last 10 years. The company follows a January to December financial year.

On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) came in at Rs 1,098 crore, up 18 percent. Volume growth for the company was 5 percent YoY, while the Street was expecting only 3 percent growth due to inflationary impact on demand of Maggi 'Chotu' packs.