Nestle India top index loser after Q4 volumes decline: What should investors do with stock now?

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST

Nestle India Q4: Revenue for operations for the December quarter has jumped 13.8 percent YoY to Rs 4,257 crore from Rs 3,739.3 crore a year-ago.

Nestle India:

Shares of Nestle India fell 4 percent in the early trade on February 17, a day after company announced its December quarter earnings.

On Thursday, the Maggi and Kitkat maker Nestle India reported a 62 percent year-on-year jump in its net profit at Rs 628 crore for the October-December 2022 quarter.

Net profit stood at Rs 386 crore in the same period last year, after an impact of Rs 236.5 crore exceptional loss.

At 09:20 hrs Nestle India was quoting at Rs 19,082.80, down Rs 537.90, or 2.74 percent on the BSE.