Nestle India Q1 Preview | Revenue, profit growth seen at 13%, but volumes impacted

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 24, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST

Milk and milk products, which is the biggest contributor to the company’s topline, is expected to see moderate sales. Confectionary segment, on the other hand, will continue its strong momentum

Kickstarting earnings season for the FMCG universes, Maggi and Kitkat maker Nestlé India is expected to post double-digit revenue and profit growth in the March quarter. The company will come out with its results on April 25.

According to an average of estimates of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol, revenue will rise 5.5 percent on a sequential basis and 12.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,491 crore. Net profit is expected to grow 13.4 percent from a year ago to Rs 674 crore in Q1.

The company follows a January to December financial year.