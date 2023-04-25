 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nelco shares jump 9% as net profit rises 86%

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST

The Tata Group's satellite communication service provider reported an 86 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 5.66 crore in the March quarter of the financial year 2023

Nelco provides a range of solutions for businesses and government institutions. It also offers end to end networking solutions (Satcom Projects) and maintenance of private hubs and hybrid networks for its customers, from government to corporates, according to the company's website.

Shares of Nelco Limited soared 9 percent on April 25 morning after the company reported robust earnings results for the March quarter of FY23, lifting investor sentiment.

The company's income from operations during the March quarter was recorded at Rs 81.98 crore, up from Rs 71.69 crore in the same quarter of FY22. The company's total income rose more than 13 percent to Rs 82.83 crore in the January-March period of 2023 against Rs 73.23 crore in 2022.

