Nelco shares jump 9% as net profit rises 86%

Shares of Nelco Limited soared 9 percent on April 25 morning after the company reported robust earnings results for the March quarter of FY23, lifting investor sentiment.

The Tata Group's satellite communication service provider reported a year-on-year jump in net profit by more than 86 percent to Rs 5.66 crores in the March quarter of the fiscal year ended 2023.

The company's income from operations during the March quarter was recorded at Rs 81.98 crore, up from Rs 71.69 crore in the same quarter of FY22. The company's total income rose more than 13 percent to Rs 82.83 crore in the January-March period of 2023 against Rs 73.23 crore in 2022.

At 10.12 am, the stock was trading at Rs 597.10, up 8.8 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

The stock price of Nelco has risen a whopping 246 percent in the last three years but has fallen nearly 15 percent in the past year.

Recently, the company said it has plans to enter the consumer satellite broadband space in India.

Nelco provides a range of solutions for businesses and government institutions. It also offers end-to-end networking solutions (Satcom Projects) and maintenance of private hubs and hybrid networks for its customers, from the government to corporates, according to the company's website.

