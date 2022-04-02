Nearly 100 smallcaps gain 10-25% as market rallies in volatile week

Indian benchmark indices rallied three percent in the volatile week ended April 1 with foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turning net buyers after Russia-Ukraine peace talks and declining crude oil prices. However, inflation and rising COVID cases in some parts of the world remained a concern.

For the week, BSE Sensex added 1,914.49 points (3.33 percent) to end at 59,276.69 while the Nifty50 rose 517.45 points (3.01 percent) to end at 17,670.45 levels.

Among sectors, BSE Telecom index gained six percent, BSE Realty index added 5.6 percent, and Bankex rose five percent. On the other hand, BSE Metal index shed nearly two percent.

The BSE Mid-cap rose 2.7 percent, Small-cap index surged 3.2 percent and Large-cap Index added three percent.

"The market remained highly volatile due to elevated commodity prices and resultant downgrade of future earnings growth. Prices of products have been increasing constantly and are expected to rise further affecting demand and margins. Rising COVID cases in parts of the world added to worries. Though peace talks between Russia and Ukraine gave hopes of de-escalation of the war, reports of possible new attacks intensified selling in the global market," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Oil prices plunged during the week due to rising COVID cases in China and reports that the US is releasing substantial petroleum reserves in order to curtail fuel price hikes. Easing crude oil prices is positive for the market as it helps corporates to reduce their margin pressure.

"In the coming days, the major focus of the market will be Russia-Ukraine war, movement in crude prices and the central bank's policy announcement next week. Volatility is expected to continue until commodity prices subside and supply constraints resolve," he added.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 5,590.04 crore and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth of Rs 5,052.50 crore.

However, in the month of March, FIIs sold equities worth Rs 43,281.31 crore and DIIs bought shares worth Rs 39,677.03 crore.

In the month of March, BSE Sensex added 2321.23 points (4.12 percent) and Nifty50 index rose 670.85 points (3.99 percent). However, in financial year 2022, both the indices surged 9,059.36 points (18.29 percent) and 2,774.05 points (18.88 percent) respectively.

“Markets ended financial year 2022 on a positive note and this week the fear gauge IndiaVIX eased as primary markets appear to be bustling again with D-Street finding stability. While financial year 2022 was a record year for initial public offerings (IPOs), their pace is expected to persist into financial year 2023,” said Yesha Shah, head of equity research at Samco Securities.

“Thanks to the booming bull market, 74 percent of the IPOs that struck D-Street in the fiscal that concluded gave excellent listing returns which ranged up to 270 percent. Having said that, the true beneficiaries of this IPO mania were private equity and venture capital investors who managed to cash out a stunning Rs 827 billion from the Indian primary markets, more than 4x of what they pocketed in financial year 2021,” Shah added.

In the last week, nearly 100 smallcap stocks rose 10-25 percent including Sansera Engineering, Reliance Capital, Man Industries (India), Vakrangee, Swelect Energy Systems, Centrum Capital, Birla Corporation, Deep Industries, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Welspun Corp, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, and SML Isuzu.

However, Vardhman Textiles, Future Consumer, Future Retail, Panacea Biotec, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, and Mayur Uniquoters lost 10-20 percent.

“The equity markets closed the week on a bullish note after many weeks of volatility and turmoil caused by anticipations about US Fed policy changes, and then by the policy change itself as the Fed hiked the target rate, and subsequently by the developments around the Russian invasion of Ukraine," said Dr Joseph Thomas, head of research at Emkay Wealth Management.

"Factors like high fuel prices, and lingering inflationary pressures, and the still uncertain course of developments in Eastern Europe, may exert some influence on markets in the coming days. Any moderation in any of these factors will have a huge positive impact on sentiment,” he added.

Among midcaps, Adani Power, Hindustan Aeronautics, Abbott India, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Tata Consumer Products, Oberoi Realty, Union Bank of India, CRISIL, and Shriram Transport Finance Corporation rose 7-42 percent.

BSE 500 index added three percent with 35 stocks giving double digit returns including Adani Power, Vakrangee, Birla Corporation, Welspun Corp, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Sunteck Realty, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, and Mahindra Lifespace Developers.

Where is Nifty50 headed?

Amol Athawale, deputy vice president of technical research at Kotak Securities:

Investors cheered strong Goods and Services Tax (GST) numbers for March while reports about Russia pulling out some troops from the Ukraine capital also aided sentiment. Technically, after a 17450 breakout the Nifty has maintained breakout continuation formation which is broadly positive.

In addition, strong bullish candle on weekly charts along with higher bottom formation supports further uptrend from current levels. However, traders may adopt a cautious stance near the 17800 resistance level due to the market being in an overbought situation.

The current texture is likely to continue unless the index slips below 17450 or 10-day simple moving average (SMA). Above the same, we could see Nifty touching 17800 and further upside could lift the index up to 17935.

On the flip side, 10-day SMA or 17450/58400 would be the sacrosanct level for positional traders and below the same the index could slip to 17350-17200 levels.

Yesha Shah, head of equity research at Samco Securities:

Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) minutes which will be published next week will influence markets globally. Back home, the Indian central bank's monetary policy committee meeting will be the talk of the town, driving market sentiment. Unlike its peers abroad, the Indian central bank has so far prioritised growth over inflation.

Shifting macro-dynamics caused by the war, the US Fed's planned rate hikes, and the need to foster domestic demand and support the government's increased borrowing indicated in the budget have placed the Indian central bank in a tricky situation and all eyes will be on its approach.

These variables, along with the pricing of earnings season expectations, can trigger jittery fluctuations in our markets. Investors are thus encouraged to exercise caution before making any aggressive bets.

Manish Shah, independent technical analyst:

For the coming week, expect the market to continue its upward bias and there is a strong possibility of a rally coming towards 18000-18100.

Support on the Nifty is pegged at 17400. As long as Nifty holds above 17400, we should expect the market to continue its upside bias. Traders should enter the market with a bullish bias.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.