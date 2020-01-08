App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NCL Industries share price falls 6% on weak production data

The cement dispatches declined 22 percent at 4,30,861 MT against 5,52,395 MT, YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
NCL Industries share price fell 6 percent in the early trade on January 8 after the company reported poor production numbers in the month of December 2019.

The company has reported a 23 percent fall in cement production at 4,23,199 MT in the quarter ended December 2019 against 5,52,019 MT in the same quarter last year.

Also, the cement dispatches declined 22 percent at 4,30,861 MT against 5,52,395 MT, YoY.

Its cement board production was up 8 percent at 19,091 MT, while cement board dispatches was down 10 percent at 14,967 MT.

At 09:36 hrs, NCL Industries was quoting at Rs 95, down Rs 3.85, or 3.89 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 8, 2020 09:52 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #NCL Industries

