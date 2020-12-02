NCC share price rises on bagging Rs 3,905-crore orders

NCC has received four new orders totaling Rs 3,905 crore (exclusive of GST) in November.

Prestige Estates Projects | Company signed non-binding letter of intent with Blackstone for sale of certain assets.

NCC share price gained 2 percent intraday on December 2 after the company bagged four orders worth Rs 3,905 crore in November.

The company got a Rs 848-crore order from the water division and the remaining three from the building division. These orders were from Central and state government agencies and didn't include internal orders, the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock was trading at Rs 45.65, up Rs 0.95, or 2.13 percent, at 1220 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 46.50 and an intraday low of Rs 44.80.

Research and broking firm Dolat Capital is of the view that considering the improvement in labour availability and execution levels, NCC should report healthy revenue and PAT growth from Q3FY21E and the pace will pick up in FY22E.

Considering a strong order book and inflows gaining traction, it upgraded the stock to "buy" with a target of Rs 47.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long-term moving averages. The company's book value per share has been improving for the last two years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

