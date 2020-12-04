NCC share price rises 7% as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, his wife, Rekha, and group companies have increased their shareholding in the construction firm to 13.7 percent.

NCC share price added 7 percent in the morning trade on December 4 after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, his wife, Rekha, and group companies increased shareholding in the construction firm to 13.7 percent.

"From November 4, 2014 till December 3, 2020, persons acting in my concert have acquired total 1,25,51,168 equity shares of NCC. This amounts to an acquisition of more than 2 percent of total paid-up equity of NCC," Jhunjhunwala told the exchange.

As many as 10 lakh shares were acquired on December 3, he said.

Now, "our total shareholding is 8,36,04,432 equity shares of NCC, which is 13.7091 percent of the total paid-up equity of NCC of 60,98,46,588 equity shares," Jhunjhunwala said.

Jhunjhunwala along with persons acting in his concert (Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Rare Investments, Rajeshkumar Jhunjhunwala, Sushiladevi Gupta, Rare Equity and Rare Share & Stock Private Limited) were holding 7,10,53,264 equity shares (representing 12.78 percent of total paid up equity) of NCC, till November 3, 2014.

At the end of the September quarter 2020, Jhunjhunwala and his wife held 12.14 percent stake in NCC.

On December 3, the stock gained 4.13 percent to close at Rs 47.95 on the BSE. It rallied 155 percent so far in the current financial year 2020-21.

At 0918 hours, NCC was quoting at Rs 51.40, up Rs 3.50, or 7.31 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 61 on January 16, 2020 and a 52-week low of Rs 15.90 on March 30, 2020.

It is trading 16.23 percent below its 52-week high and 221.38 percent above its 52-week low.