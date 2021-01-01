NCC share price rises 5% on new orders of Rs 8,980 crore

live bse live

NCC share price rose 5 percent intraday on January 1 after the company said it received 15 new orders worth Rs 8,980 crore in December from central and state government agencies. These do not include any internal orders.

At 11:07 hours, NCC was quoting at Rs 59.75, up Rs 2.10, or 3.64 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 61 on January 16, 2020 and a 52-week low of Rs 15.90 on March 30, 2020. It is trading 2.05 percent below its 52-week high and 275.79 percent above its 52-week low.