NCC rises 5% on orders win worth Rs 1,345cr

Shares of NCC rose 5.2 percent intraday Thursday after it received order worth Rs 1,345.78 crore.

The company has received four new orders totalling to Rs 1,345.78 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of October, 2018.

Out of this, two orders totalling to Rs 560.02 crore pertain to buildings division, one order of Rs 753.81 crore pertains to mining division and the fourth order of Rs 31.95 crore pertains to water and environment division.

These orders are received from Central/ state government agencies and do not include any internal orders.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 141.85 and 52-week low Rs 63.10 on 10 January, 2018 and 26 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 44.73 percent below its 52-week high and 24.25 percent above its 52-week low.

At 15:08 hrs NCC was quoting at Rs 78.40, up Rs 3.40, or 4.53 percent.