NCC gains 2% on orders win worth Rs 4,089 crore

Shares of NCC added 2.7 percent intraday Friday after company received new orders worth Rs 4,089 crore.

The company has received nine new orders totalling to Rs 4089.7 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of January, 2019.

Out of this, three orders totalling to Rs 922.5 crore pertain to roads division, five orders totalling to Rs 2580.6 pertain to building division and one order of Rs 586.6 crore pertains to water division.

These orders are received from Central/state government agencies and do not include any internal orders.

At 09:48 hrs NCC was quoting at Rs 81.65, up Rs 2.05, or 2.58 percent on the BSE.

