NCC gains 2% as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys additional stake in co

Share price of NCC gained 2.7 percent intraday Thursday as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought additional stake in the company.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought additional 80,00,000 shares of the company during October-December 2018.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was holding 1,16,00,000 shares, while Rekha Jhunjhunwala was holding 4,51,08,266 shares in the quarter ended September 2018.

At 15:03 hrs NCC was quoting at Rs 92.70, up Rs 2.15, or 2.37 percent on the BSE.