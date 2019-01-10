App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NCC gains 2% as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys additional stake in co

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought additional 80,00,000 shares of the company during October-December 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of NCC gained 2.7 percent intraday Thursday as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought additional stake in the company.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought additional 80,00,000 shares of the company during October-December 2018.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was holding 1,16,00,000 shares, while Rekha Jhunjhunwala was holding 4,51,08,266 shares in the quarter ended September 2018.

At 15:03 hrs NCC was quoting at Rs 92.70, up Rs 2.15, or 2.37 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 10, 2019 03:08 pm

