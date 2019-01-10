NCC gains 2% as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys additional stake in co

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought additional 80,00,000 shares of the company during October-December 2018.
Share price of NCC gained 2.7 percent intraday Thursday as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought additional stake in the company.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was holding 1,16,00,000 shares, while Rekha Jhunjhunwala was holding 4,51,08,266 shares in the quarter ended September 2018.
At 15:03 hrs NCC was quoting at Rs 92.70, up Rs 2.15, or 2.37 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 03:08 pm