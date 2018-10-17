App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NBFC stocks slide 1-8% on strong market day; Dewan Housing, Indiabulls Housing take major hit

Indian benchmark indices are trading strong on Wednesday with Nifty hovering around 10,650 level and Sensex is up more than 200 points at 35386.86.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shares of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are trading lower on Wednesday morning even though the Indian market is trading on positive note.

Dewan Housing, HDFC, Ujjivan Financial, MAS Financial Services, Edelweiss Financial, IIFL Holdings, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Satin Creditcare and L&T Finance Holdings, among others were down 1-8 percent on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Indian benchmark indices are trading strong on Wednesday with Nifty hovering around 10,650 level and Sensex is up more than 200 points at 35386.86.

The valuation of NBFC’s continues to be on the higher side, whereas the real picture is just developing. This restrains investors from allocating fresh money in the segment currently, said Vinod Nair, Head Of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

But within NBFC’s, companies with focus on retail, consumer finance and housing finance has an upper-hand and should be considered in the future as financial market and valuation of the broad market & sector normalise, it added.

In the last week State Bank of India (SBI) came out in support of non-bank lenders, stating there is still opportunity to buy up to Rs 30,000 crore more of their loans.

"The bank had initially planned for a growth of Rs 15,000 crore through portfolio purchase during the current year which is now being enhanced," SBI said in a statement.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 10:37 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.