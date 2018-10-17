NBFC stocks slide 1-8% on strong market day; Dewan Housing, Indiabulls Housing take major hit

Shares of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are trading lower on Wednesday morning even though the Indian market is trading on positive note.

Dewan Housing, HDFC, Ujjivan Financial, MAS Financial Services, Edelweiss Financial, IIFL Holdings, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Satin Creditcare and L&T Finance Holdings, among others were down 1-8 percent on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Indian benchmark indices are trading strong on Wednesday with Nifty hovering around 10,650 level and Sensex is up more than 200 points at 35386.86.

The valuation of NBFC’s continues to be on the higher side, whereas the real picture is just developing. This restrains investors from allocating fresh money in the segment currently, said Vinod Nair, Head Of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

But within NBFC’s, companies with focus on retail, consumer finance and housing finance has an upper-hand and should be considered in the future as financial market and valuation of the broad market & sector normalise, it added.

In the last week State Bank of India (SBI) came out in support of non-bank lenders, stating there is still opportunity to buy up to Rs 30,000 crore more of their loans.

"The bank had initially planned for a growth of Rs 15,000 crore through portfolio purchase during the current year which is now being enhanced," SBI said in a statement.