NBFC stocks gain 1-6% as RBI eases loan securitisation norms

Share price of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are trading higher on Friday after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has provided liquidity relief and also relax norms for securitisation transactions for the companies.

Minimum Holding Period (MHP) requirement has relaxed for originating NBFCs in respect to loans above 5 years, said RBI.

According to Morgan Stanley, RBI has increased MRR as a risk mitigation measure, while relaxation is needed more by HFCs.

It expects NHB to notify guidelines for HFCs in due course.

At 09:36 hrs Bajaj Finance was quoting at Rs 2,550.50, up 1.79 percent, Bharat Financial Inclusion was quoting at Rs 1,046.65, up 1.61 percent.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 212.35, up 5.88 percent, Edelweiss Financial Services was quoting at Rs 169.50, up 1.80 percent and Power Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 92, up 0.05 percent.

